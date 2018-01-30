Bassist Christian McBride, Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja & More Take Home Grammy Awards

Despite what it may seem, there were a few Grammy winners this year not named Bruno Mars—and some of them were string players. The Christian McBride Big Band won in the “Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album” category for Bringin’ It; the “Best Bluegrass Album” category saw two winners—the Infamous Stringdusters for Laws of Gravity and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage for All the Rage—In Concert Vol. 1 [Live]; and the Lost Bayou Ramblers won in the “Best Regional Roots Music Album” category for Kalenda.

In the classical categories, Leonard Bernstein—the Composer won for “Best Historical Album”; the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, led by Manfred Honeck, won two Grammy Awards for Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber Adagio—“Best Orchestral Performance” and “Best Engineered Album, Classical”; David Frost won “Producer of the Year, Classical”—his 15th Grammy; and Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra won in the “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance” category for Death & the Maiden. The work of composer Jennifer Higdon came away with two honors: her Viola Concerto, performed by Roberto Díaz and the Nashville Symphony under the baton of Giancarlo Guerrero, won in the “Best Contemporary Classical Composition” category. This was a track from Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto, which won “Best Classical Compendium.”

For a complete list of the 60th annual Grammy Award winners, visit grammy.com.

