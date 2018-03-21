. . . about an hour, Pacific Daylight Time. Cellist Dale Henderson, founder of Bach in the Subways, has revealed the first performance location of his five-day, three-continent celebration of Bach’s birthday: Seattle. So if you’re in the area, head down to Van Vorst Plaza (weather permitting, he’ll will be playing on the outdoor plaza stage) today, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The free performance of Bach’s Solo Cello Suites is scheduled for 12:30 to 1:00 pm. Other performances will take place in Singapore and Tbilisi, Georgia.

Henderson’s passion for bringing classical music to new audiences inspired him to begin performing in the New York City subway two to three times a week in 2010—and the idea caught on. By 2015, Bach in the Subways had grown to a worldwide phenomenon, as thousands of players, professionals and amateurs alike, took to the subways and streets performing pop-up concerts absolutely free of charge. For more information on upcoming performances, visit bachinthesubways.org/bach333. Happy 333rd birthday, Bach!

