April 27 Is the Deadline to Apply for the Edith Eisler ‘Strings’ Magazine Scholarship

Attention string students and teachers: Will you or someone you know be enrolled in a college or conservatory string program in the fall? April 27 is the deadline to apply for the Edith Eisler Strings Magazine Scholarship.

Applications are open to all eligible string students enrolled in an accredited college or conservatory program who are able to provide required proof of financial need. One $3,000 scholarship will be awarded to a qualified recipient. The scholarship will be announced in the September issue of Strings magazine.

Application deadline: April 27, 2018. The scholarship application is available here.

