Summer String Academy: June 23 – July 21, 2018. For Violinists, Violists, and Cellists ages 12-18

The Summer String Academy at the IU Jacobs School of Music is gearing up for its 34th year! The String Academy offers serious young string players an intensive and varied program under the direction of an outstanding faculty at one of the world’s most renowned schools of music.

Private lessons: Students receive two one-hour private lessons weekly. Assistant teachers are available to help students with practicing.

Master classes: String Academy faculty and guest artists give master classes throughout the session. Students will be asked by their private teacher to perform when prepared. Pianists are available for rehearsals, lessons, classes and concerts.

Chamber music: Chamber music groups rehearse from 11 – 1 four days a week. Younger students will participate in a chamber orchestra on Tuesday and Thursday. Many groups will perform during the final week.

Recitals: Students have the opportunity to perform in scheduled recitals with their teacher’s approval. Recitals take place each Friday and/or Saturday, and more often during the final week. Most evenings are devoted to master classes, concerts, movies, and planned activities.

Summer Music 2018 will include performances by the Verona Quartet, Penderecki Quartet, Summer Chamber Players, and many more.

FACULTY

Mimi Zweig, Program Director

Aram Arakelyan, Erin Aldridge, Brenda Brenner, Chih-Yi Chen, Amir Eldan, Ilya Friedberg, William Harvey, Rebecca Henry, Roeland Jagers, Grigory Kalinovsky, Sarah Kapustin, Wonmin Kim, Jeannette Koekkoek, Kerson Leong, Ching-Yi Lin, Lucia May, Susan Moses, Csaba Onczay, Evan Rothstein, James Przygocki, Sherry Sinift, Cory Smythe, Stacia Spencer, Daniel Stein, Nathan Vickery, Penderecki Quartet, Verona Quartet

Register now:

http://www.music.indiana.edu/precollege/summer/string

Office of Pre-College and Summer Programs

musicsp@indiana.edu

812-855-6025

