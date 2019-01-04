Apply Now for the 2019 Indiana University Jacobs School of Music Summer String Academy!

Sponsored by the IU Jacobs School of Music

Summer String Academy: June 22 – July 20, 2019

For Violinists, Violists, and Cellists ages 12-18

The Summer String Academy at the IU Jacobs School of Music is looking forward to its thirty-fifth year! The String Academy offers serious young string players an intensive and varied program under the direction of an outstanding faculty at one of the world’s most renowned schools of music.

Private Lessons: Students receive two one-hour private lessons weekly. Four hours daily are set aside for individual practicing–if needed, with help from assistant teachers.

*pictured above: Professor Mark Kaplan*

Master Classes: String Academy faculty and guest artists present master classes throughout the session.

Chamber Music: All students participate in chamber music groups, which rehearse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. four days a week. In addition, younger students will participate in a chamber orchestra. All ensembles will perform during the final week.

Performances: Students have the opportunity to perform in scheduled recitals that take place each Friday and/or Saturday, and more often during the final week. Most evenings are devoted to master classes, concerts, movies, and planned activities.

The Summer Chamber Music Festival 2019 will include performances by the Verona Quartet, Richard Lin (first-place winner of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis), Peter Stumpf, Atar Arad, the Summer Chamber Players, and many more.

FACULTY

Mimi Zweig, Program Director

Aram Arakelyan, Erin Aldridge, Andrew Braddock, Brenda Brenner, Chih-Yi Chen, Amir Eldan, Ilya Friedberg, William Harvey, Rebecca Henry, Roeland Jagers, Grigory Kalinovsky, Sarah Kapustin, Wonmin Kim, Jeannette Koekkoek, Richard Lin, Ching-Yi Lin, Lucia May, Susan Moses, Futaba Niekawa, Csaba Onczay, James Przygocki, Evan Rothstein, Sherry Sinift, Stacia Spencer, Daniel Stein, Peter Stumpf, and the Verona Quartet

Register Now:

http://www.music.indiana.edu/precollege/summer/string

Office of Pre-College and Summer Programs

musicsp@indiana.edu

812-855-6025

