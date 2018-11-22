Sponsored by National Symphony Orchestra

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) Summer Music Institute is a four-week training program at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, for dedicated student instrumentalists, ages 15-20.

July 1-29, 2019

Deadline: January 22, 2019

This tuition-free program includes housing and all music lesson fees. Benefits: Private lessons and side-by-side orchestra rehearsals with NSO. Master classes, preprofessional seminars, and chamber music; Orchestra experience; Exposure to internationally renowned soloists.

For more information, visit kennedy-center.org/SMI

David M. Rubenstein is the Presenting Underwriter of the NSO.

The National Symphony Orchestra Summer Music Institute is made possible through generous support from Mr. and Mrs. Albert H. Small, and the National Symphony Orchestra National Trustees.

Additional support is provided by the U.S. Department of Education.

Kennedy Center education and related artistic programming is made possible through the generosity of the National Committee for the Performing Arts.

Comments