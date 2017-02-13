And the Grammy Goes to . . .

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 12. Here’s a partial list of the string players and ensembles that were honored:

Best Bluegrass Album: Coming Home. O’Connor Band with Mark O’Connor (Rounder)

Best World Music Album: Sing Me Home. Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble (Masterworks)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Star Wars: The Force Awakens. John Williams, composer. (Walt Disney Records)

Best Orchestral Performance: Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow—Symphonies 5, 8, 9. Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons, cond. (Deutsche Grammophon)

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway. Zuill Bailey, cello; Nashville Symphony, Giancarlo Guerrero, cond. (Naxos)

Best Classical Compendium: Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon a Castle. (Naxos)

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway. Michael Daugherty, composer. (Naxos)

For a complete list of Grammy winners, visit grammy.com.

