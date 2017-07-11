Amazon Prime Day finds for violinists, violists, bassists, and fiddlers.

Once a year, Amazon marks down prices on select inventory for its Prime members. If you’re one of them, we’ve rounded up all the bowed strings-related products on sale. Check them out now, these offers expire throughout the day!

Prime members will also save 20% off any musical instruments today only – click here to browse what they have.

There’s a music stand light…



A folding instrument stand that holds your violin as well as other instruments…



An enormous collection of Mozart works…



Software for home recording experiments…



