By Stephanie Powell

The New York–based Aizuri Quartet took home the grand prize at the University of Michigan’s M-Prize Chamber Music Competition. The quartet, made up of violinist Ariana Kim and Miho Saegusa, violist Ayane Kozasa, and cellist Karen Ouzounian, will receive $100,000. In addition, the group will have a recording with Azica Records, will be represented by Concert Artists Guild, and have several concert engagements.

In the Senior Strings category, the Verona Quartet took second place and the Vera Quartet placed third. In the Junior Strings category, the Kairos String Quartet took first place, worth $5,000.

“Took a night to process yesterday . . . . We are so overjoyed and completely honored to receive the Grand Prize at #theMPrize,” the quartet shared on its Facebook page. “Tears keep flowing as we read all the love we’ve felt from friends and family—thank you to everyone for believing in us and supporting us since our journey began 5 years ago.” Advertisement

The quartet also went on to congratulate other M-Prize participants on “phenomenal and beautiful performances.”

“We’re so thrilled to be here in this moment, and so lucky and grateful to have our voice be heard . . . and excited to see how the future unfolds!”

