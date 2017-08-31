By Louise Lee

Performing in transit stations or on the street—known as busking—can be a fun way to take your music to the public and earn a little money while you’re at it. It’s a pleasant change of pace from playing in formal concert halls before a seated audience, and even though the setting can at times be crowded and noisy, it’s an enjoyable and beneficial experience, players say.

“The best thing about it is you interact with people who might never see you otherwise,” says Lee England, Jr., a violinist who has busked in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and, currently, New York City.

For some players, busking is a way to support a musical cause. To celebrate the work of J.S. Bach, New York–based cellist Dale Henderson in 2009 launched Bach in the Subways, an initiative encouraging musicians worldwide to perform Bach in subway stations every year in late March, around the composer’s birthday. As of 2015, thousands of players around the world, ranging from young Suzuki students to professionals from top orchestras, have participated in the initiative, Henderson estimates. Participants are advised to forgo any payment specifically for their Bach in the Subways performance, although they’re of course free to accept compensation for all their other busking activities.

Players say that busking liberates them to take musical chances. “The subways were a musical laboratory for me,” says Henderson, who has stuck to Bach in all his own subway performances. “Bach is so much about exploration and in the subways I could try anything—and this wonderful sense of freedom has now spread outside the subways.”

The low-risk environment of busking makes it suitable for testing new pieces, including music of different styles and genres. “I try out new repertoire,” adds Luellen Abdoo, a violinist who performs in New York’s Grand Central Station. “I practice the music I’ll be performing for recitals and get my nerves out, find out what I need to work on.” And England, who performs both classical and contemporary works, reads the crowd to decide what to play and when. “I learn which pieces stop people dead in their tracks,” he says. He brings that extra knowledge and confidence to formal performances.

Busking lets you interact with a huge swath of the general public. “It’s a wonderful way to be in society and connect with people,” says violinist James Graseck, who performs mostly unaccompanied Bach and Paganini in New York subway stations. He says that people sometimes recognize a piece: Once when Graseck played an excerpt from the Nutcracker ballet suite, a listener launched into a dance.

Even if listeners don’t immediately recognize a piece by name, the music can awaken a sense of familiarity in them. “Listeners would ask if [Bach] was modern music, and they were always completely astounded to discover it was 300 years old,” says Henderson. “So I had the sense I was actually just reminding people of something that was already in their souls.”

Some people, of course, may politely ignore you or pause just long enough to take note of what you’re doing. But some will linger for an entire piece and may voice their appreciation. Graseck says that some people tell him, “I heard you years ago and still listen to your CD.” Abdoo finds it especially satisfying to hear such remarks as, “You made my day,” “That was beautiful,” and “I feel better.”

Busking can also be good for business. England says that people who have seen him play on the street have purchased his recordings and follow him on social media. England has found musical collaborators who first saw him busking. He actively promotes himself by chatting with listeners, cracking jokes, and plugging his CDs.

The amount of money you collect can range widely from as little as $20 to $30 during a two-hour session to a couple of hundred. Abdoo notes that she collects more during the holidays than at other times of the year, due to both higher foot traffic and people’s generous mood during the season.

Pretty much anyone can busk, as long as the player is comfortable with noise and commotion. Good candidates include those “who don’t couple their artistic worth with where they are playing” and don’t think that playing on the streets is beneath them, says Abdoo, adding that as long as you’re bringing music and beauty to others, “what does it matter where you’re playing?”

Here are some practical tips for prospective buskers:

1. Get Permission

Check with the local authorities if you need a formal permit to perform. Rules and fees for permits vary widely; if you plan to play both on the street and in a station, you might need two separate permits. Permit fees range from $10 to $100 a year. If you plan to use an amplifier, ask specifically if you need an additional permit. Generally, application forms ask for your personal information, photo identification, description of your performance, and a list of the gear that you plan to use.

2. Do Your Research

Cities frequently limit the locations where you can busk. If you’re allowed to choose your own location, select one with plenty of foot traffic but not so much that you’re uncomfortable. And never pick a spot that blocks the flow of traffic. The police will cite and fine you.

3. Bring Gear

If you don’t have your entire repertoire memorized, you’ll need a folding stand and clips to secure your sheet music. Cellists need a folding chair, of course, but most violinists and violists play standing up. For accompanied pieces, you can simply use an old-fashioned battery-operated CD player to play tracks of your accompaniment. Or you can use a portable speaker to play music files off your smartphone or laptop computer via a Bluetooth connection.

Whether you want to amplify your playing depends on the noise level of your particular location. If you do, you could consider using a small battery-operated amplifier with a pickup. England, who amplifies and uses backing tracks, uses Partybag, a combination amplifier and music player that can connect to other devices via Bluetooth.

4. Plan Your Repertoire

Experienced buskers say that pieces with dance rhythms or rhythmic strength go over well. Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and lyrical pieces like Ave Maria also resonate well with passersby. Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that nobody’s listening just because people aren’t seated in a formal concert hall. You’re still presenting yourself as a professional and so want to put your best foot forward with each piece you play. “My priority is to play well,” says Graseck. “I’m not just out there slogging along.” Also, prepare for requests. If you don’t know a requested piece, serve up something of similar style or mood.

5. Be Prepared for the Unpleasant

Players say that they’ve fallen victim to thieves who snatched cash out of their open cases. It’s safest just to let it go. You might also be subjected to harassment or rude remarks from a few. Some people might mimic playing the violin or cello to irritate you.

Players say it’s best simply to ignore harassment and not take it personally. Or you can de-escalate the situation: If someone is harassing him, Graseck might ask, “Would you like to hear this?” and offer up another piece. “Talking to him erases the tension,” Graseck says.

Comments