1. Be patient: “At first it felt so impossible and I was like, ‘there’s a reason no one’s done this before—because it’s impossible!’”
2. Start simple: “My first movements incorporated in a performance were stepping on this beat, looking at the audience and winking on this beat, and everything was so pre-rehearsed, even the simplest movements.”
3. Know the piece back and forth: “I have to know the piece like the back of my hand. I have to know it so well that I don’t even have to think about it before I can even consider adding any sort of movement to it. And I actually learn the movement separate so it becomes muscle memory and then I combine the two.”